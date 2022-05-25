Prince William admits health misconception as he visits London hospital: 'It's tricky when it's so subtle' The Duke of Cambridge was talking to healthcare professionals

Prince William shared he wasn't aware of the symptoms of prostate cancer during a visit to London's Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday, and his admission will no doubt help raise awareness among other men.

The Duke of Cambridge was touring the Man Van, a mobile clinic providing free health checks to men, especially black men who have a higher risk of dying from prostate cancer than other ethnic groups.

The royal asked what the symptoms of prostate cancer were, after admitting he did not know, and when told changes in toilet habits was one major factor, he said: "It’s tricky when it's so subtle."

The Man Van is designed to encourage men to attend their prostate cancer check-up, and Prince William jokily chimed in with an idea that could incentivise men to get checked out.

"I have an idea that could go down very badly but it might be quite good – you could offer a free pint. I think guys having a pint while you're having your blood test that would be a great way of doing it," he said.

Prince William is a patron of the Royal Marsden Hospital

"You're going to have to think a bit imaginatively to get guys in here," Prince William added. "It's a kind of thing they'll do if there's a fun thing that goes with it, not too serious."

The Man Van tours workplaces and community hubs, including churches and medical centres and offers a range of examinations, including blood pressure tests and a blood test to check prostate-specific antigen levels which, if high, may indicate that further investigation is required.

Prince William recently attended the Top Gun: Maverick premiere

As well as his visit to the van, William, who is president of the Royal Marsden, also watched a cutting-edge procedure to treat patients during his visit to the hospital.

