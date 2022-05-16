Prince William and Kate Middleton go viral on TikTok for the sweetest reason The Cambridges recently went to Barbados on a royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone viral on TikTok after a cute moment between the pair was shared online.

Prince William and Kate were filmed putting on a rare public display of affection while walking through their hotel in Barbados earlier in the year.

The moment was captured by Jimmy Rex from the US, and many TikTok users have been quick to comment on the cute footage.

VIDEO: The Cambridge family photo album

"What a couple," one wrote, while another remarked: "Aww they look so relaxed." A third added: "Lovely to see them holding hands."

William and Kate were in Barbados in March, and very much enjoyed their stay.

The Cambridges were there as part of their Caribbean royal tour, which lasted for three weeks. While undertaking their royal tour, William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, remained in the UK with their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has worked for the royals since George was a baby.

Prince William and Kate's rare PDA moment in the Bahamas

Since returning to the UK, the Cambridges have been non-stop with engagements, as well as some exciting family celebrations - including Charlotte and Louis' birthdays.

They will also be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in just a few weeks time, along with the rest of the royal family.

The pair were last seen together on Friday as they interrupted radio stations across the UK to share an important message in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The Cambridges during their royal tour of the Carribean

They spoke about how acts of kindness can go along way in helping to prevent loneliness.

The couple will next be seen out in public together on Thursday evening, when they attend the star-studded Top Gun premiere in London.

The royal couple will make their way down the red carpet before meeting the film's cast, including Hollywood veteran, Tom Cruise and Divergent star Miles Teller.

