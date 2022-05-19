Prince Charles shares health secret ahead of busy Jubilee

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Charles has been a busy man of late. Not only did he stand In for the Queen at the opening of parliament, shortly afterwards he jetted off to Canada for a royal tour with Duchess Camilla.

With the Platinum Jubilee around the corner, it's imperative that the future king is in the best health, and the royal just gave an insight into what keeps him on top form. During a visit to a market in Ottawa, Prince Charles extolled the virtues of the quintessential Canadian kitchen staple – maple syrup – describing it as "good for you".

Charles looked at various intriguing maple syrup products and commented: "It's great stuff, great stuff," adding, "it's good for you."

Prince Charles also showed an interest in a garlic stand at the market, with a trader sharing: "He was asking about the wild garlic, he wanted to know how you prepare it and I said it could be pickled or eaten as it is – it's milder than ordinary garlic."

The Prince of Wales is right about maple syrup being good for you. Maple syrup has an impressive mineral content, including zinc, which is great for immune support and magnesium, which is often included in sleep-supporting supplements.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visited a market in Ottawa

Given that Charles has a busy few weeks ahead of him, stocking up on zinc by way of eating maple syrup is a great idea. Zinc has been proven to reduce cold viruses by 50 per cent - ideal if he's struck down by a cold in the lead up to the Jubilee.

