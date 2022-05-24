Naga Munchetty talks 'intense surgery' with Radio 1's Adele Roberts

Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts, 43, appeared on Naga Munchetty's BBC Radio 5 show this morning, talking about her stoma, which she has as a result of bowel cancer.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was diagnosed with cancer in October 2021 and spoke candidly with BBC Breakfast presenter Naga about all aspects of her illness, from her stoma bag, which she has affectionately named Audrey, to how the news of their fellow broadcaster Deborah James' health decline as a result of bowel cancer has impacted her.

Adele, who has the same type of cancer, said of Deborah's announcement that she's receiving end-of-life care: "It hit me hard and it broke my heart. It's the heartbreaking reality of what she's going through, but still giving back to people in their hour of need."

The presenter continued: "When I first got diagnosed, I thought was I going to die, and asked if it was my fault.

Adele Roberts proudly shows her stoma on Instagram

"I've been on a treadmill trying to move forward and hearing about Deborah brought it all back to me. I feel like I'll never be safe. Cancer will always be in the background; I'll never be able to shake it off," she shared.

Adele also talked about the side effects of her chemotherapy, explaining that it's tough on the body. "My hands hurt and I can't open bottles or pick up kettles," she shared. "All the skin has come off my hands and feet, they're raw, so I can't run and my hands are very sore and everything I touch hurts."

Adele Roberts has sore hands as a result of her chemotherapy

The presenter went on to talk about having a stoma fitted, which directs waste products from the body into the bag. Naga called the surgery "intense" with Adele explaining: "The stoma has helped me see my body as beautiful and something that allows me to live life to the full, I'm just grateful for my body."

