Huw Edwards' 3 stone weight loss: see BBC newsreader's transformation

Huw Edwards looks fighting fit during his coverage of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. But do you know how the Trooping the Colour host got into shape?

The BBC presenter, 60, previously revealed the secret to his dramatic weight loss, after shedding three stone due to a new diet and fitness routine back in 2019. He has been keeping fans up to date with his progress on Instagram ever since, showing his noticeably slimmer physique, and revealed that boxing is to thank for much of the progress.

WATCH: The Queen's Jubilee day by day - explained

Speaking to the Daily Mirror at the time, he said: "The boxing training is going pretty well. I do my boxing two or three times a week. I do TRX too, but only once a week in the park otherwise people will think I am going completely mad."

Huw trains with former professional boxer Clinton McKenzie, and has previously said how much better he feels since slimming down. The father-of-five appears to have cut sugar out of his diet too, joking he was in "cake hell" as he tried to resist the temptation of a sugary cupcake at work,

Huw recently told Men's Health UK columnist Alastair Campbell that he still trains two or three times a week, and is reaping the benefits mentally as well as physically.

With two decades of experience of managing his mental health, Huw has ways of coping, explaining that boxing is a key strategy.

"I'm pretty clear that I have suffered – and do suffer – from depression. It's not anxiety, although it includes anxiety, but it tends to hit me in a strong wave and then go away," he said.

"It's one of the things I can do when I feel myself on the slide. I can pull my way out of it."

Exercise is well known to help ease mental health woes, with a study by gym group Anytime Fitness UK discovering that walking and going to the gym are the most beneficial physical activities for people’s mental health.

