James Corden reveals secret behind huge 84lbs weight loss

James Corden is looking better than ever after dropping an incredible 84lbs since he vowed to overhaul his lifestyle in 2021.

The Late Late Show host – who weighed 294lbs at his heaviest – completely revamped his eating habits after teaming up with WW, formerly Weight Watchers, in January last year, and has now revealed the secrets behind his body transformation.

Admitting he follows intermittent fasting and has a personal trainer he sees "most mornings" for boxing sessions, James said: "I don't eat until 12. I have a trainer who I box with most mornings, and so far today I've had an apple."

He added: "I try to eat healthily and not deprive myself. The notion of going on a diet is everything that is wrong because at some point you are going to revert."

James explained to The Sun: "It's like Dry January — it's brilliant if you give up booze for January but in the back of your mind you're like, 'Well, in February I'm going to have a drink.'"

James has lost 84lbs since January 2021

But it's not just his body that he is looking after. James recently completed a four-day transcendental meditation course, which teaches you to "settle the body down to a state of restful alertness".

The TV star admitted it taught him to allow himself 20 minutes a day to let his thoughts "be whatever they are", something he said he finds "very, very beneficial".

James, who is now an ambassador for WW, revealed last year that he had joined the weight loss and wellness program because he no longer wanted to "feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the football field and out of breath after three minutes".

James weighed 294lbs at his heaviest

The famous dad's full statement read: "I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family. I don't want to wake up tired or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes.

"The weight is not the issue, it's the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I'm going to take this year and work towards getting healthy.

"If 2020 taught us anything it was that taking care of yourself has to be a priority. I called WW because I absolutely believe that they have the tools in place to help me make this change."

