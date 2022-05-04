Lili Reinhart's powerful message about Kim Kardashian's 'harmful' Met Gala weight loss is so important The Riverdale actress addressed the 'toxicity of the industry'

Another first Monday of May, another Met Gala. A-listers pulled out all the stops to showcase their most daring fashion moments, and actress Lili Reinhart has taken to Instagram to criticise the extreme lengths to which certain celebrities went through to achieve their jaw-dropping 2022 Met Gala looks.

Lili was quick to voice her strong opinions against the glamorisation of weight loss and extreme dieting. Just one day after the Met Gala, the Riverdale actress penned a fuelled rant on her Instagram Story addressing her concerns. "To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit in a [expletive] dress?" the 25-year-old star penned. "So wrong. So [expletive] on 100s of levels."

She continued: "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting."

Lili added: "Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies. I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of the industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram-story rants to release my rage."

Lili took to Instagram to share her rant

Lili did not call out any celebrities by name, but her self-described "rant" comes one day after Kim Kardashian admitted to VOGUE that she lost 16 pounds in just three weeks to prepare for the iconic event.

Kim wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic glittering beaded gown was designed in 1962 by Jean Louis. Following Marylin's death, the stunning piece was preserved at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum in Orlando, FL, after they bought it from Julien's Auction for $4.81million.

"I always thought she was extremely curvy. So when it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all," Kim told VOGUE on the red carpet.

Kim wore Marylin Monroe's iconic beaded dress

"It was this or nothing," Kim continues, adding that she: "would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein" in order to slim down for the dress.

"I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict." Kim has not yet responded to Lilli's indirect rant.

