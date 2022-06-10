Princess Eugenie's morning routine is perfect for new life in Portugal Here's why Prince William and Harry's cousin looks so fabulous

Princess Eugenie's immaculate appearance has garnered lots of praise recently, from the beautiful silk gown she donned for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant to her ultra-modern coloured French tip manicure. But how does the mum-of-one stay so fit?

It turns out that the cousin of Prince William and Harry is very passionate about fitness and starts each day with a workout in her local London park! With these bright summer mornings and Eugenie's impending move to Portugal with husband Jack Brooksbank and son August, this sounds doable, and since it's good enough for the Princess, we found out exactly what her fitness regimen entails.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar about her typical daily routine back in 2016, Eugenie said she sets her alarm for 6:45am and tries to start exercising 15 minutes later – after a quick check of her emails! "I go to the park from 7 to 8. I do circuits, which I love because they're quick: burpees, squat jumps, lunges, the whole lot. It's much better, as I can't run for a long time," she said.

Eugenie trim and toned in her colourful mini-dress

Eugenie is a believer in finding a good workout buddy and revealed that she used to visit her local women-only Belgravia gym, which has sadly since closed, with her best friend.

In fact, according to the CDC, exercising with a friend has been shown to boost motivation and encourage you to be more adventurous. Plus we're all likely to be more consistent if we consider our workouts as more of a social engagement.

The Princes was glowing on her wedding day

The Princess complements her fitness routine with a healthy diet, and said she can often be found at the Detox Kitchen for lunch. "I try to not eat at my desk because it's good to go outside, especially in the summer, and it's always fun to explore Soho. During the day I drink everything from green tea to coffee, Diet Coke to fizzy water," she said.

The Detox Kitchen has become a favourite among health-conscious stars for its nutritious and seasonal meals, fresh juices and smoothies. As well as having two London delis, it also offers a diet delivery service, which may appeal to Eugenie if she wants to ramp up her diet and fitness routine in the weeks before her wedding.

A colourful dish from The Detox Kitchen

Now that Eugenie is dividing her time between the UK and Portugal with her husband Jack and their one-year-old son August, her outdoors, equipment-free workouts are likely to still be her go-to. Canadian fitness expert and trainer to the stars, Harley Pasternak, previously explained to HELLO!: " You don't need a gym, you don't need to put aside 90 minutes for a workout."

Eugenie keeps up with baby August at the Platinum Jubilee

He explained that "sometimes it's as simple as doing one exercise a day. It could be a different exercise per day, per week. That can take as little as ten minutes a day, focusing on a different body part per day. Even in a toilet cubicle you could do squats."

So now we know how Princess Eugenie manages it all!

