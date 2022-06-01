Prince Charles reveals secret skill that keeps him sprightly at 73 The royal is quite a nifty mover

Prince Charles delighted fans when he made an unexpected appearance at a tea dance held at his Gloucestershire home Highgrove.

Charles, along with TV star Jools Holland and soul singer Ruby Turner, surprised more than 250 older guests on Tuesday – not just by turning up unexpectedly, but by proving what a nifty dancer he is, eliciting surprised gasps from attendees.

The Prince of Wales took to the dancefloor with dancer Bridget Tibbs, showing a dexterity that belied his 73 years by performing the tango.

Of her dance partner, Bridget said: "It was wonderful. He was very lovely to dance with, a lovely sense of rhythm, a nice hold. It was a pleasure.

"He was delightful to talk to and we had a good chat. I was actually talking to him about environmental issues and saying the work that he does is amazing," Bridget continued.

Prince Charles wowed on the dancefloor

The event was held as a way to combat loneliness and isolation within the community, with an attendee saying: "It is so important, what they’re doing here, especially after the lockdown, which has exacerbated people's feelings of loneliness.

"Seeing the smiles on people's faces today is just so lovely."

Prince Charles looked full of joy

This is the second time recently Charles has shown how nimble he is.

Prince Charles had a whale of a time at the tea dance

In May he tried his hand at American football, with a pro in the sport commenting: "He did really well, I think he liked it. He got the hang of it really quickly – some people don't get it but he did."

