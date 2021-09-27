Lady Kitty Spencer's weight loss story might surprise you – see photos, plus how she did it Princess Diana's niece looks fitter than ever

Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana's niece, looked stronger than ever in recent photos taken during London Fashion Week. She rocked a black sleeveless bustier top that showed off some seriously impressive muscle definition on her arms, but she hasn't always been confident with her body.

Lady Kitty has evidently lost a lot of weight over the past few years, and in an interview with Town and Country, she explained that she first felt inclined to change her health habits ahead of her first modelling job in February 2017.

Describing it as "the start of a confidence building exercise" that she wanted "to do for my older self, so I can look back and say I did it", she said: "I remember trying to be really healthy, going to the gym, doing that sort of stuff, and when I tried on the dress for a fitting, Domenico (Dolce) was like, 'Have you lost weight'?

Lady Kitty Spencer looked fitter than ever at a recent appearance during London Fashion Week

"I proudly answered, 'Yes!' and he said, 'OK, now the measurements are different..' There was no emphasis on size – that's not what it's about at all."

Before that, in 2010, she told the Evening Standard that exercise and healthy eating just weren't for her. "There's a gym in the house, literally next door to my bedroom," she said. "I've walked past and looked in but I've never been inside. I don't like exercise, so I don't do it. Many girls my age have a weight obsession but I haven't – it's too boring to bother trying to keep thin, life's too short."

She didn't agree with weighing herself, either. "My mum says it's unhealthy having scales in the house – they're banned," she explained.

It's both her mother, Victoria Aitken, and late aunt, Princess Diana that have shaped the way she perceives health and fitness nowadays, too. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2019, Lady Kitty Spencer revealed that Diana's battle with bulimia and her mother's struggles with anorexia and drug and alcohol addiction have made her realise the importance of both physical and mental wellbeing. Here's everything she does to keep on top of both her body and brain.

Lady Kitty Spencer exercises regularly

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she revealed she's a big fan of spin and barre classes.

Lady Kitty Spencer maintains a routine

She also likes to stay fit on holiday, and previously shared this snap after climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge during a trip to Australia.

Lady Kitty Spencer doesn't restrict herself

She's all about balance, and truffle pizza is her go-to treat. "It's all just melted cheese - it's heaven," she said.

Lady Kitty Spencer doesn't compare herself to others

She appreciates that every body is unique, and she doesn't try and change herself for work, either. "I don't think it's my job to starve to fit into an outfit," she explained. "If I've agreed to do something for a brand or whatever, I look after myself but I'm not obsessive or unhealthy. If a brand wants to work with me, and think their designs look good on me, then they can give them to me in my size."

We applaud you, Lady Kitty.

