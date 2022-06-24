Michelle Obama ‘heartbroken’ as Roe v. Wade is overturned by US courts Michelle took to social media

Michelle Obama has been left "heartbroken" following the news on Friday that the US Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade. "I am heartbroken today," the mother-of-two wrote in a powerful letter shared on social media.

Calling on others to "channel your frustration and anger into action by getting involved," Michelle continued: "I am heartbroken – for the teenage girl, full of zest and promise, who won't be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions; for the mother of a nonviable pregnancy who is now forced to bring that pregnancy to term; for the parents watching their child's future evaporate before their very eyes; for the health care workers who can no longer help them without risking jail time."

Michelle also shared resources for Planned Parenthood and The United State of Women Reproductive Justice Hub.

"Our hearts may be broken today, but tomorrow, we've got to get up and find the courage to keep working towards creating the more just America we all deserve," she concluded.

"We have so much left to push for, to rally for, to speak for – and I know we can do this together."

The US Supreme Court ruled Friday 24 June that Americans no longer have a constitutional right to abortion. Six of the nine justices ruled that the right to end a pregnancy was not found in the text of the Constitution nor the nation's history.

Michelle shared resources that many can use if they need help

The decision has erased nationally-held reproductive rights and puts the power back in the states' hands. It is thought 23 states will now ban abortion entirely.

Many other famous faces also spoke out against the ruling including Michelle's husband, former president Barack Obama.

"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans," Barack posted on Twitter.

"Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you’re looking for ways to respond, Planned Parenthood, United States of Women and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years—and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight."

