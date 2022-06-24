Nicola Peltz's wild career move nobody saw coming – all the details Nicola is full of surprises

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz is best known for her acting career, but in a new interview with Tatler, the 27-year-old shared she had originally planned a totally different career path.

The actress revealed she was originally set on becoming an ice hockey player like her older brother Brad, because she thought the sport was "just the most amazing thing ever", and she was well versed in the sport – the family had an ice-hockey rink in the basement of their New York state home.

Ice hockey isn't the only discipline Nicola enjoys – she's posted about going to Pilates classes with her mother Claudia on Instagram, who she once called her favourite workout buddy.

In a 2016 interview, Nicola also shared that she loves hot yoga and spin classes, prefers to work out indoors and isn't a fan of running, preferring to walk.

Despite favouring indoor sweat sessions, Nicola has posted videos of herself on bike rides, and swimming too – so it seems she's a fan of most exercises, though she did say on Instagram: "I'm awful at bike riding," and: "Swimming is not my strong suit."

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham go cycling together

Nicola has also posted photos of herself with a pole before, suggesting she enjoys pole fitness, which is incredible for core strength.

It's not known what kind of fitness facilities Brooklyn and Nicola will have in their home yet, but if it's anything like the Peltz family's palatial pad or like the Beckham family's abodes, all of which have home gyms, we're sure there will be plenty of places for the couple to get their exercise fix.

Nicola Peltz suggested she enjoys pole fitness

What we do know, is that their home is likely to be in the US. When asked about a potential move to London in her Tatler interview, the 27-year-old said: "I would say no, but you never know. Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family."

The August issue of Tatler is available on newsstands and via digital download on Thursday 30th June.

