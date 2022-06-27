Lady Louise Windsor's life-changing eye surgery: all the details The Queen's granddaughter had surgery at 18 months old

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's daughter Lady Louise Windsor leads an active lifestyle and recently impressed the Queen with her carriage riding at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. But did you know she underwent major surgery at just 18 months old?

SEE: The Queen proudly watches granddaughter Lady Louise carriage driving at Royal Windsor Horse Show

Lady Louise, 18, was born with a rare eye condition called esotropia, which causes a squint in one eye that turns inwards, according to the NHS. The condition affects two per cent of the population.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Lady Louise Windsor

Speaking to the Sunday Express, Countess Sophie said: "Premature babies can often have squints because the eyes are the last thing in the baby package to really be finalised."

RELATED: How royals overcame their surprising health battles: Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton's brother James, more

SEE: 6 times Lady Louise Windsor copied Sophie Wessex's effortlessly chic style

At 18 months old, Lady Louise underwent surgery to correct her vision. Unfortunately, this was unsuccessful. "Her squint was quite profound when she was tiny," said Countess Sophie. "And it takes time to correct it. You've got to make sure one eye doesn’t become more dominant than the other."

Lady Louise went on to have a second procedure in 2014, when she was ten years old, and her vision was overhauled. "She's fine now – her eyesight is perfect," Sophie added.

Lady Louise before and after eye surgery

The College of Optometrists in Vision Development explains: "Esotropia is one of several types of Strabismus, which is the condition of eye turns or deviating eyes. Esotropia is the most common type of Strabismus, occurring in approximately one to two per cent of the population."

MORE: Why the Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter Lady Louise Windsor isn't a Princess

Aside from surgery, there are other treatment routes that the family could have opted for. According to the NHS, "glasses and patching" and "botox injections to prevent the eye muscle from becoming too light" can also be effective.

Two rounds of surgery corrected Lady Louise's vision

It adds that some squints can "improve as the child gets older", but it's unusual that children will grow out of it.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.