Lady Louise Windsor's upsetting accident at Windsor Castle

Lady Louise Windsor, 18, is known for being an accomplished carriage rider, but an accident that took place when she was eight years old could have put a stop to her favourite hobby.

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's daughter takes after her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her passion for horses, regularly riding the animals around the grounds of Windsor Castle, but in 2012 the young royal suffered a terrible accident.

WATCH: Sophie Wessex praises her daughter's carriage driving talents

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter fell from her pony, resulting in a broken arm, which caused much distress to her mother, the Countess of Wessex, who immediately cancelled her engagements for the day to be by her daughter's side.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said at the time: "Lady Louise broke her left arm after falling from her pony while riding at Windsor this morning. She has been treated by doctors and is now resting at home.

"The Countess of Wessex was supposed to go to Manchester today with the Earl but understandably stayed with her daughter."

Lady Louise fell from her pony

Luckily the accident didn't deter Lady Louise from her passion for horse riding, and she debuted as a carriage driver at the Windsor Horse Show in 2017.

Lady Louise went on to achieve third place in carriage driving at the same event in 2019, and in 2022 was watched by Queen Elizabeth II in the competition.

Lady Louise and Prince Edward enjoy riding horses together

The late Queen and her daughter-in-law Sophie had front row seats for the event, alongside Prince Edward, with Sophie snapping photos of her daughter as her horse and carriage trotted past.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was snug under a cosy check blanket, was all smiles as she watched her granddaughter partake in the event and show off her carriage driving skills in a sport that was a favourite of Louise's late grandfather Prince Philip.

