What Prince Philip really thought of Lady Louise Windsor's carriage driving Lady Louise is skilled in the sport

Lady Louise Windsor, 18, is known to be an accomplished carriage driver, with her mother and father, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II proudly watching her compete in the sport this summer.

READ: Lady Louise Windsor's upsetting accident at Windsor Castle

The young royal takes after her grandfather, Prince Philip, in her love of carriage driving, but her passion for the sport is very different from the late Queen's husband's love of the practice.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen makes surprise outing at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Lady Louise made her carriage driving debut at the age of 17 in 2021, while Prince Philip didn't take up the hobby until he was 50, in 1971, calling it a "geriatric hobby."

SEE: Lady Louise Windsor's elegant headband has surprising link to Princess Diana

READ: Sophie Wessex shares rare insight into 'confident' daughter Lady Louise Windsor

After retiring from polo, the late Duke of Edinburgh decided to try his hand at carriage driving. "I thought it would be a nice weekend activity, rather like golfing," The Mirror reported he said.

On his decision to dabble in horse riding, the Duke said in 2017: "I was looking round to see what next, I didn't know what there was available. And I suddenly thought, well, we've got horses and carriages so why don't I have a go?

Prince Philip took up carriage driving after retiring from polo

"So I borrowed four horses from the stables in London, took them to Norfolk and practised and thought – why not?"

SEE: The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor's new living quarters revealed

Despite being less energetic than polo, Prince Philip was still embroiled in a few scrapes when carriage driving.

Lady Louise Windsor made her carriage riding debut in 2021

In 2010, Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke was involved in an accident on the Windsor estate when his carriage hit a tree stump as a result of the ponies running away.

"He has a minor injury and didn't need hospital treatment."

This came after he injured his back in a crash at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk in January of the same year.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.