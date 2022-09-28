Trailblazing Lady Louise Windsor loves this unexpected hobby She's the first royal to publicly be a fan

Lady Louise Windsor is following in her family's footsteps in many ways, inheriting her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's love of horse riding and attending the same university as her cousin Prince William, but there is one way she differs from the rest of the royals.

The 18-year-old daughter of Prince Edward is the first of the royal family to publicly be known for her passion for fencing, with her mother, Sophie Wessex saying in 2021: "She's taken up fencing again, which she has really loved."

While Charles I was depicted as a keen fencer in ITV's Victoria series, in a private letter, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II declined to comment on whether any other members of the family engaged in the dangerous sport.

Leon Paul, a company that makes fencing equipment, wrote to Her Majesty to find out if the royal family were fans of fencing, and Buckingham Palace replied on Queen Elizabeth II's behalf.

"Careful note has been taken of your request for information on whether members of the royal family have ever fenced in school, however, this would be a private matter and not one on which the Queen would comment."

Lady Louise is multi-talented when it comes to sport

The letter was signed by Sonia Bonici, who was Senior Correspondence Officer at the time.

As a keen fencer, Lady Louise will likely be pleased that the sport is offered at her new university. St Andrews, where the young royal started studying this month, has a fencing club, which offers student fencers coaching, training and support opportunities, according to the institution's website.

Lady Louise has been horse riding since she was a young child

Lady Louise's potential new fencing club trains three times per week, for nine hours in total – quite the commitment!

If she tires of fencing, there are over 50 student sports clubs on offer for her to join, with everything from cheerleading and canoeing, to ice skating and mountaineering, to pole dancing and even ultimate frisbee and surfing.

