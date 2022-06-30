How Meghan Markle's WFH setup could be damaging her health Meghan might want to rethink her habits

A candid new photo shows Meghan Markle using her laptop while sitting on the sofa, and while we were thrilled to receive a glimpse into the Duchess' working from home setup, her position did raise alarm bells.

MORE: Meghan Markle pictured looking worried after US Supreme Court's ruling

We all remember the early days of working from home in the pandemic when sitting on the sofa was a novel way to work – before the back pain set in, that is. And a sore back is something Meghan Markle risks by working on the sofa – but it might not be why you think.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan share first photo of baby Lilibet

"Research shows that sitting on a sofa doesn't necessarily contribute to back pain, it is more that sitting on the sofa in the same position for hours at a time is going to lead to pain and discomfort," says founder of Osteo Allies, Anisha Joshi who works with LQ Collagen.

READ: Why Meghan Markle wore all white for her big return to the UK

MORE: Meghan Markle talks pregnancy and 'feminist' husband Prince Harry in intimate new interview

Any position held for too long can cause pain and discomfort – even sitting on your sofa.

"Sofas tend to be soft, so sinking into one while working can mask the effects of prolonged sitting, until it's time to adjust yourself or stand up," cautions Miriam Daurat, chartered physiotherapist at Our Health Hub.

Meghan Markle was pictured working on the sofa

"Prolonged muscle tension from staying in a hunched over position can result in not only back pain, but pain in other joints too, such as the neck, shoulders, hips and knees," Miriam continues.

READ: Meghan Markle's best friend gives rare insight into new Californian lifestyle

Hunching over can also restrict breathing and circulation and, while not necessarily immediately noticeable, can have the knock-on effect of increasing muscle tension and causing fatigue, Miriam adds.

Meghan needs to change her sitting habits

So what can Meghan do to make sure her back doesn't get sore when working from her sofa?

"To avoid causing injury, I would advise trying to move whilst on the sofa," says Anisha.

Miriam agrees. "Set a 30-minute timer to remind you to get up and move around. Regular stretching throughout the day, targeting the neck, shoulders, back and legs, will also go a long way to decreasing muscle tension."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.