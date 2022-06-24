Megan Markle's unusual lifestyle choice could be seriously impacting her health The Duchess of Sussex might need to rethink her habits

Over the years Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing shoes that appear to be too big for her on many occasions – it's a common choice made by celebrities including Victoria Beckham, to avoid getting blisters, but it could have long-term health repercussions.

"Shoes that are too big won't support you as well as they should, and will also put your ankles, knees, hips and back in danger and increase your chance of having an accident," says podiatrist Christophe Champs of the Podo Clinic and Workshop.

"Shoes that are too big also negatively impact your standing posture due to their lack of support," adds Christophe.

The lack of support will also reduce your ankle stability which will affect your knees and hip alignment, your overall balance, and that’s not to mention your risk of slipping, tripping and falling, Christophe adds.

Since moving to California with Prince Harry, Meghan has been wearing trainers and flat sandals more often than killer heels, which will be a welcome relief.

Meghan Markle wore these too big shoes to announce her engagement to Prince Harry

When we wear heels our pelvis tilts unnaturally, which can cause lower back pain. Wearing heels impacts the balls of the feet and the toes too, as you need to work to try and stabilise yourself to stay balanced.

Wearing sky-high heels also stops your Achilles tendon from relaxing, meaning it can feel tense after a day on your feet.

Meghan Markle is often see in shoes a little too big

Meghan's sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge regularly wears skyscraper heels for official engagements, but reportedly has a few tricks up her sleeve to keep her feet in good condition, including wearing nude stockings, to relieve immediate soreness and pain from her shoes.

Duchess Kate also opts for shoes with leather soles to cushion the feet and reduce the impact on the feet when standing and walking in high heels, plus she wears non-slip tights and socks with gel strips on the bottom to help her feet grip more firmly on the soles of her shoes.

