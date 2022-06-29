Why Meghan Markle wore all-white for her grand return to the UK

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle delighted fashion fans with her all-white Platinum Jubilee look when she and Prince Harry made their highly anticipated return to the UK this summer. But was there more to Meghan's choice of outfit than we initially thought?

HELLO! sat down with Colour Psychologist and Design Director Tash Bradley to discuss the fascinating language of colour and emotive power behind specific colour choices. When royals and celebrities dress to impress, the colour of their outfits is often what catches the eye and makes a lasting impression.

The unforgettable moment when the Duchess of Sussex arrived at St Paul's Cathedral to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, wearing a white vintage Dior dress with a matching white hat, belt, and shoes and gloves, inevitably came up.

Tash, who has teamed up with Volvic for their new 'Peri Cooler' campaign, branded Meghan's choice to wear white "fascinating," and explained the psychology behind it.

HELLO!: "Meghan wore a bold all-white look for a key event over the Jubilee weekend. What psychologically is there do you think?"

She told us: "Meghan being all in white - when you wear white to unclutter your mind - is to show that you have a clear mind and that you know yourself."

Tash added: "White means clarity of thought. To wear white, you've got to have a lot of confidence you know. You're not hiding anything – you want to show purity. If someone wears white, they're being, not minimalist, but it's very clean. It's very pure, it's very soft."

"It's a very brave move to put an all-white outfit on," Tash concluded.

When we pointed out that Meghan and Harry have been very open with their fans in recent months, Tash enthused: "That literally could be it! And also, when you think about the royals, they are so carefully selective about what they wear."

Intriguingly, Meghan also opted for a bright white outfit for a previous big return. Who could forget the white mini dress she donned for her very first in-person appearance post-pandemic with Prince Harry in New York last September?

The mother-of-two's stunning white Valentino moment came just three months after giving birth to her daughter, Lilibet, now one. Perhaps more significantly, only six months prior, her momentous televised interview with Oprah Winfrey had aired, and viewers saw Meghan and Harry open up in a way they had never seen before.

Meghan's previous blog, The Tig, was filled with wellbeing tips on mindfulness – making the Duchesses decision to swathe herself in the white, the colour of clarity and confidence, at these specific milestones all the more interesting.

Tash Bradley recently harnessed the emotive power of the colour white to adapt this year's Pantone colour of the year 'Very Peri' which is a purple hue, into an even softer lilac shade for Volvic's new 'Peri Cooler' summer mocktail made with Volvic 'Touch of Fruit.'

"Lilac is the colour of calm and reflection," Tash explains: "You need your red, blue and a load of white to make it. So, the white is what gives it that lovely wisteria soft light colour."

Tash can identify how certain shades can influence human behaviours and, along with mixologist Francesco Braun, they have ensured that Volvic's new drink recipe with the natural flavourings of Volvic 'Touch of Fruit - Summer Fruits' will provide a refreshing and tasty drink and evoke an array of positive emotions – plus the shade is already trending!

