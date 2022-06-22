How Meghan Markle stays healthy amid her busy life – it only costs 15p!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle is dedicated to her wellness routine, regularly practicing yoga and treating herself to acupuncture sessions, but she does have one wellbeing hack that us mere mortals can easily copy – and it could be the secret to her health.

SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m family mansion is beyond beautiful - look

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly eats an apple every day (in both her morning smoothie, and as a daily snack) and it turns out the humble fruit, which costs as little as 15p, is one of the healthiest snacks we can consume.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning Montecito home

According to diet doctor Michael Mosley, who spoke about the benefits of apples on his Radio 4 podcast Just One Thing, the skin of an apple is packed with flavonoids, which help support our heart health and our cognitive function.

REVEALED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's epic games room inside Montecito home

MORE: Meghan Markle's heatwave-ready white linen dress is finally back in stock

In fact, eating an apple a day like Prince Harry's wife does, has been shown to improve our blood pressure, help us lose weight and even lead to a longer life

Dr. Mosley also adds that eating apples daily reduces cholesterol and helps with chronic inflammation.

Meghan Markle's healthy lifestyle leaves her glowing

If that's not enough to have you chomping on an apple slice, Dr. Michael Mosley also explains that apples can help our good gut bacteria.

READ: Meghan Markle's '£45k lifestyle costs': everything the Duchess of Sussex spends to look and feel good

According to the doctor, apples contain prebiotics, which feed the good bacteria in your gut, to reduce inflammation and improve blood pressure.

Meghan Markle's apple snacks could help her live longer

Meghan credits apples with giving her a boost in the energy department, explaining to Today: "It's easy to fall into the trap of rushing for a coffee when you hit that 4 p.m. slump. But if I blend some apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger in my Vitamix in the morning and bring it to work, I always find that sipping on that is a much better boost than a cup of espresso."

Vitamix blender, £439.85/$537.66, Amazon

An apple isn't the only fruit Megan eats daily. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed in their book Finding Freedom: "Her morning ritual started with a cup of hot water and a slice of lemon, followed by her favourite breakfast of steel-cut oats (usually made with almond or soy milk) with bananas and agave syrup for sweetness."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.