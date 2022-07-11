Sharon Stone's secret to her showstopping figure at 64

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sharon Stone is currently on a glam holiday in Sicily, keeping fans updated with her Italian antics, with a recent post giving a rare insight into how she maintains her toned physique.

LOOK: Sharon Stone is a work of art in her swimsuit photo - quite literally

In the photo, Sharon is lounging in an outdoor pool in her bikini, captioning the snap: "Cold plunge in Sicily," and anyone who keeps up with wellness trends will know that cold plunge pools – and cold water therapy in general – are a key player when it comes to health and wellbeing, as well as maintaining a slim figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

Dr. Sarah Brewer of HealthSpan explains that cold water therapy can help with weight loss because it speeds up your metabolism.

RELATED: Sharon Stone looked better than ever at Cannes: Here's how she stays in incredible shape

LOOK: Tour Sharon Stone's former $39m oceanfront mansion

"Your metabolic rate increases by at least 80 per cent during a cold swim, to help your body maintain your core temperature of 37 degrees," she explains. "You burn calories to stay warm, plus the energy used by shivering mostly comes from stored fat."

Sharon Stone enjoying her plunge pool

Cold water therapy can also improve circulation, reduce water retention and even regulate blood pressure, as it improves the responsiveness of blood vessels.

READ: Cold water therapy: What are the physical and mental health benefits?

In addition, exposure to cold water can help support our immunity, because it increases the supply of powerful antioxidant glutathione, which is important in our immune response – ideal if you're trying to avoid catching Covid!

Sharon Stone is impeccably toned

At 64, Sharon is likely out the other side of negative menopause side effects, but cold water therapy is also loved by those in the throes of perimenopause.

Sharon's impressive figure has got us running a cold bath as we speak…

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.