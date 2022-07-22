Love Island star Luca Bish's teeth: see before and after veneer transformation Luca has an exceptionally bright smile

Love Island star Luca Bish has one of the whitest smiles in the famous villa, and fans have been asking 'what has Luca had done to his teeth?' since the very start of the season.

Luca visited the Dental Centre in Turkey and had 20 of his teeth replaced, calling it "One of the best decisions I've ever made," in a video on YouTube, detailing his teeth transformation journey. He shares he had the top 10 of his teeth replaced with crowns, while he had laminate veneers on the bottom 10.

WATCH: Luca Bish opens up about dental work

Laminate veneers cover the front surface of your tooth in order to enhance the shape or colour, whereas crowns cover the entire tooth.

Luca's teeth are remarkably whiter than in his before pictures, but how easy is this to maintain? We turned to leading hygienist Anna Middleton, founder of London Hygienist for her expert opinion on the brilliant whiteness of Luca's smile.

Luca Bish's teeth: before and after

"When you have veneers or crowns made, you can pick the shade which can be as white as you like," Anna says.

Anna explains that there's a way to choose the right shade of white for your teeth. "Ideally when you have your teeth whitened, or you choose to have crowns or veneers, you want the white of the teeth to match the white of your eyes.

Luca Bish straight after he had his veneers fitted

"That's why if someone has had their teeth whitened and it's an unnatural shade, it can look very obvious.

If Luca wants to keep his brilliant white veneers, he may need to have them replaced in the future, depending on how well they’re looked after and the supporting structures of his gums, Anna says.

Luca Bish choosing the shade of his veneers

"Veneers and crowns can stain, so Luca will need to maintain them," Anna says. Unfortunately, you can't whiten crowns or veneers, because the process only works on enamel, but through regular hygiene visits and cleaning treatments, his veneers should remain pearly white.

According to Dr. Sahil Patel, founder of the Marylebone Smile Clinic, Luca is likely to need to get his teeth redone at some point. "All dental materials have a lifespan, and [for Luca's veneers] this is around 10-15 years," he says.

