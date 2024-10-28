Johnny Depp shows off megawatt Hollywood smile after teeth transformation

Johnny Depp has undergone a Hollywood glow-up and transformed his teeth.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 61, stepped out in Italy this week, where he not only received a lifetime achievement award at the Rome Film Festival for his long-running career as an actor and director but showed off his brand new megawatt smile during an appearance on an Italian talk show.

Johnny was a guest on Che Tempo Che Fa alongside other guests, Riccardo Scamarcio and Antonia Desplat, filmed in Milan, and at various points revealed his pearly whites while engaging in jovial chat and laughter while filming the TV show.

© Stefania D'Alessandro Johnny Depp attends the "Che Tempo Che Fa" TV show at Nove Studios on October 27, 2024

The star was wearing a beige open shirt with his trademark wide-brimmed fedora in a matching shade. He then layered a burnt orange, relaxed suit on top, polishing off his ensemble with plenty of necklaces and rings, and tinted shades.

Johnny's Hollywood smile glow-up was also spotted when he was recognised by fans in the Bahamas last month.

After openly shaking hands with passersby and taking videos with adoring fans, many commented on his new appearance. "Definitely got his teeth done! Looks so good."

The Edward Scissorhands actor has been open about his teeth in the past, explaining in the late 1990s how he had "loads of cavities" and "a root canal done eight years ago." Despite the problematic dental work, he marvelled at how he was "proud" of his teeth.

Meanwhile, Johnny made the headlines over the weekend when he opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about not holding onto "baggage" or "hatred" concerning his personal life.

© Stefania D'Alessandro Johnny Depp, Riccardo Scamarcio and Antonia Desplat attend the "Che Tempo Che Fa" TV show

The Donnie Brasco actor was wrapped up in an infamous and high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. The couple were married for 15 months before calling it quits with their $7 million divorce in 2017.

What followed was a series of abuse allegations on both sides which eventually led to a court case. Johnny won the civil case in 2022.

"Honestly, I can sit here this very second and think about all the hit pieces, and how everybody was against me… endless stuff," he told the publication.

"I can remember it all. Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, but some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad.

© Samir Hussein Johnny Depp's teeth in 2023

"The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is. So, for me, it happened. I learned, man."

He added: "Everything that we experience, whether you're given a snow cone or walking your dog, you learn something somewhere along the way. So, I don't have any ill feelings toward anyone. I don't have this great reserve of hatred because hatred requires caring and why carry that baggage?"