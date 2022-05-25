Tim McGraw reveals he was left concussed by wife Faith Hill – details The 1883 stars took a scene too far

Tim McGraw has recalled the moment his wife Faith Hill left him "concussed" after taking an on-screen argument one step too far.

SEE: Tim McGraw shares peek inside his and Faith Hill's majestic Nashville mega-mansion

The country music singers were filming a scene for Yellowstone prequel 1883 – in which they played husband and wife James and Margaret Dutton – and Faith was tasked with slapping Tim around the face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's love story

However, recalling the moment, Tim admitted that his wife took the act so seriously, that he was worried that he had done something in real life to anger her.

"After about the eighth take, I was concussed a bit, and I told her afterward, 'Do we need to talk?!'" he joked during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

MORE: Faith Hill to face heartbreaking day ahead following tragic death – details

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw twin in stylish black outfits for gorgeous new photo

"'Is there something going on I don't know about?'" he added. "Because I was expecting a good finger slap. No, it was a paw."

Faith and Tim played on-screen married couple James and Margaret Dutton

Tim also opened up about how he and Faith agreed to fully immerse themselves in their characters so viewers would see them as James and Margaret and not Tim and Faith.

"We said, 'It's gonna be tough, because people are gonna see Faith and Tim onscreen, and we have to overcome that,'" he told Jimmy.

"So we sort of gave each other a high five, gave each other a kiss, and said, 'You know what, the only way to do it is to try to be good at it.'"

The couple have been married 25 years

The country music star had high praise for his wife's acting skills too, revealing she forced him to up his own game because she was so good.

"Her and I had never acted together. We'd never done anything on-screen together, other than videos," Tim explained.

"She blew me away every single day. She was so nervous, and you know, she'd done two movies before," he continued, adding: "And I'd done a handful of movies, but she showed up every day and just blew me away. She elevated my game every day."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.