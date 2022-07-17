Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey 'trying to stay calm' as she gets candid about her health The talented singer got honest with her followers

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw is becoming a star in her own right thanks to her social media presence, and has been using her platform to help others.

Most recently, the talented singer took to Instagram to share an incredibly honest post about her current health struggle, detailing the unpleasant side effects from birth control.

She shared a lengthy post opening up about how she was feeling, and told her fans to be reassured that nothing is ever as perfect as it appears.

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

Audrey, 20, wrote: "Check in: Birth control talk for the ladies! I need to speak about this because I'm sure some people can relate... and it's always important to understand side effects and spread awareness on these topics. That's what a platform is for, right?

"Post birth control effects are REAL. "Not only does my body feel wacky and my brain foggy, but my skin especially feels messed up at the moment, like never before... I'm trying my best to stay calm as I know it's a trivial thing to worry about. But at the same time, it's not so easy to deal with.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey spoke out about her health struggle

"I've heard these feelings are completely normal (as your body is going through a major hormonal shift) and will pass in time. ONCE AGAIN what you see on here is not a reflection of what is truly going on in someone's life. Nobody's perfect."

She ended her post writing: "I hope anyone going through something similar understands they're not alone. Always here to talk."

Audrey, along with her older sister Gracie, 25, often shares snippets of her life on social media, from videos of her singing to family snapshots.

Audrey is Faith and Tim's youngest daughter

Faith and Tim are also parents to daughter Maggie, 23, who is currently off of social media. All three sisters are talented singers.

Gracie is currently performing on Broadway in Broadway Sings, having moved to New York City to pursue her dream last year.

Maggie, meanwhile, was part of a band while she was a student at Stanford University.

