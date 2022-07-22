Faith Hill & Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie shares excitement after arrival of her 'baby' The 1883 stars share three daughters

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie couldn't contain her excitement as she announced the arrival of her "baby" on Thursday.

MORE: Tim McGraw opens up about becoming a grandfather

But before fans could get excited, the 25-year-old revealed she was over the moon because she was reunited with her close friend, Mattie Brandt, who she affectionately referred to as "my baby". Mattie turned up to show her support for Gracie ahead of her Broadway Sings Taylor Swift performance at NYC's Sony Hall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's endearing love story

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gracie posted a sweet, smiling photo of Mattie alongside the caption: "My baby is here!!!! @sweaterpuppies187." Mattie returned the favor and took to her own Instagram Stories to share a stunning photo of Gracie, which she captioned: "I made it to my baby @graciemcgra."

Gracie and Mattie are so close in fact, that she also often refers to her as her girlfriend, a label Mattie isn't necessarily fond of.

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie lashes out at 'corrupt Broadway'

MORE: Tim McGraw reveals traumatic injury at the hands of wife Faith Hill

While marking Mattie's birthday on Tuesday, Gracie revealed that she has complained that many people now believe the two are more than just friends.

Gracie shared this photo of her 'baby'

In a sweet picture of the two, Gracie quoted her friend saying: "How are we supposed to find boyfriends if everyone thinks we're dating?"

Gracie might be struggling to find a partner due to her hectic schedule, which has kept her busy in recent weeks as she continues her quest to become a Broadway star after moving to New York City from Nashville last year.

Gracie has won a legion of fans thanks to her spellbinding voice, and she often shares videos of her singing on social media.

Gracie is making a name for herself on Broadway

Just recently, she had fans in tears with her rendition of The Life I Never Led from Sister Act. She belted out the emotional song perfectly, and fans were quick to react.

One emotional fan replied: "This performance blew my heart wide open! Brought me to tears. The passion you display is like none other." Another added: "This had me in tears."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.