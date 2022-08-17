Loose Women star Katie Piper rushed into emergency surgery after 'extreme pain'

Loose Women presenter Katie Piper is a favourite among fans of the show, so they were understandably concerned when the 38-year-old revealed she'd been rushed into hospital.

READ: Katie Piper shares painful bruises caused by health issue: "People think you're clumsy"

The star took to Instagram to share the ordeal she went through over the weekend, posting a photo of herself wearing an eye patch. "Emergency operation for me!" she wrote. "On Saturday my husband noticed a small black circle in my blind eye, I was excited thinking I had a pupil again, but by Sunday my left eye was extremely painful and couldn’t tolerate light, so I patched it up and put it down to old injuries. I’m used to being in some level of discomfort and I went to work."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women star Katie Piper shares painful bruises on Instagram

Things took a turn for the worse when Katie began to feel "nausea and extreme pain."

READ: Katie Piper shares incredibly rare photo of her big brother

SEE: Katie Piper shares stunning throwback snap from secret wedding on eighth anniversary

"I got in touch with my eye specialist and unfortunately he confirmed the black circle was a hole in my eye and the eye had perforated. This had always been a fear that it would happen," Katie continued.

Katie then underwent surgery, praising the team who operated on her. She was even back on Loose Women on Tuesday, proving how strong she is.

Katie Piper shared details of her emergency surgery on Instagram

The presenter's fans and friends were quick to send their well wishes. Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez wrote: "Sending you all the love," while singer Alexandra Burke echoed his sentiment, commenting: "Sending you love darling and positive healing energy."

Katie Piper thanked her surgeon

Katie's Loose Women co-star Jane Moore sent her well wishes too, writing: "Sending you love darling and positive healing energy."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.