Nadia Sawalha shares health update after confusing Instagram post

Loose Women presenter Nadia Sawalha posted a new video on Instagram – and it caused much confusion among fans.

In the photo, Nadia poses in a lemon yellow bikini with a patch on her hip, which made fans question if she was wearing a nicotine patch. The star updated her caption after fan concern, writing: "That's an HRT patch not a nicotine patch as some of you think."

Fans were quick to applaud the star for being open about her menopause treatment, with comments pouring in. "Loving the HRT patch!" one wrote, while another commented: "I love this...and the HRT patch!" A third wrote: "It's the HRT patch for me Nads!"

Others queried how Nadia gets her HRT patch to stick on, with one asking: "Can I ask how you get your HRT patch to stick as mine keeps falling off and I end up taping it on," to which a fellow follower replied: "Let the alcohol on it dry for a few seconds before applying it. Apparently that helps. No moisturiser on that part of the body helps. I have a friend who buys clear wound plasters to go over hers to keep them on."

HRT patches, as used by Nadia, replace the hormones that a woman's body no longer produces because of the menopause.

Nadia Sawalha uses an HRT patch for menopause

They should be replaced every few days, and people favour them over HRT tablets because they can help avoid some side effects of HRT, such as indigestion, and unlike tablets, they do not increase your risk of blood clots.

They're also good if you're forgetful when it comes to taking pills.

Nadia Sawalha is open about her menopause experience

Davina McCall also uses HRT patches, explaining: "We use stickers because they are transdermal [absorbed through the skin as opposed to a tablet] Transdermal is important because it's a much better way to take HRT.”

