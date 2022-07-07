Coleen Nolan forced to share defiant message following weight loss The Loose Women star shared the real reason for shedding weight

Loose Women favourite Coleen Nolan took to Instagram to address claims she lost weight by using weight loss pills.

LOOK: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan looks like a 'new woman' after 2st weight loss – see photo, and how she did it

Alongside a photo saying she'd taken weight loss gummies, Coleen wrote: "Just wanted to flag up that this is an absolute LIE so please don’t buy [the gummies[ thinking I lost weight by eating these,

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan shares wedding dilemma with Loose Women co-stars

"I went plant-based so just ate more healthy and as a bonus I lost weight too!! Makes me so ANGRY that they can make s*** up like this," she continued.

MORE: Coleen Nolan rocks glam swimsuit for daughter-in-law's Dubai hen party – photos

MORE: Coleen Nolan shares health woes after Loose Women appearance

Coleen's loyal fans flooded the post, writing: "Hope you're suing them! They shouldn't be allowed to get away with this," while another wrote: "Surely people know that you lost by becoming vegan. So wrong that they get away with this."

The presenter opened up about her weight loss in October 2021, explaining: "I feel much better than I've ever felt. I think I've probably dropped a couple of stone. I was 16 on top, but now I can get into a 14. With trousers, I was an 18-20 before, and now it's more 14-16.

Coleen Nolan shot down claims she took weight loss pills

"The weight loss was just a bonus. Me going vegan was never about losing weight."

MORE: Coleen Nolan shares unseen glimpse inside living room at stunning Cheshire home

Coleen also revealed that prior to losing the weight, she worried about being in a mobility scooter by the time she was 60 (she's now 57). "My back and hips were bad," she said. "It was hard work getting off the sofa."

Coleen Nolan said she's lost weight through going plant-based

Coleen has been very open about her weight struggles in the past, having tried various different approaches to staying in shape.

Back in 2018, her former personal trainer Laurel Alper shared that she looked as though she had dropped from a size 20 to a size 14, when she was believed to have been focusing on exercising, including walking 10,000 steps a day.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.