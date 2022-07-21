Denise Welch leaves ITV party early - Loose Women react

ITV hosted its iconic summer party on Wednesday night, with the Loose Women out in force to celebrate the occasion.

The event is a highlight in the calendars of ITV stars, so it came as a shock with party-loving Denise Welch slipped out early. The star, who looked marvellous in a strappy blue number and wedge heels, took to Instagram to explain her unexpected departure.

WATCH: The Loose Women stars celebrate at ITV's summer party

Alongside a boomerang of her and her Loose Women costars, Denise wrote: "ITV's summer party tonight was a great excuse for a get together and it was a fab night. I left early of course as I became the incredible melting woman! " Denise revealed, referring to the sweltering heat in London.

Jokingly, Denise hashtagged the snap #SweatyT***, with fans amused by her candid note, commenting: "Hilarious hashtag," and "Sweatyt***! Omg! So can relate."

The presenter's friends were all delighted with the post too. Katie Piper, who appeared in the clip, wrote: "Finally I made it onto your main grid!" while Nadia Sawalha commented: "Can't believe I missed an epic Densy boomerang!"

Denise Welch made an early exit from ITV's party

Kaye Adams celebrated her spot on Denise's grid too, sharing the post to her page and writing: "Finally achieved boomerang fame."

Despite the heatwave, which meant Denise had to depart early, the Loose Women ladies have been keeping busy.

Denise Welch found ITV's summer party a little too warm!

Ruth Langsford revealed that despite the overwhelming heat, she'd walked almost 15 kilometres on Sunday. "Very happy with that in a heatwave," Ruth wrote.

