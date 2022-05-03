Katie Piper shares painful bruises caused by health issue: "People think you're clumsy" The Loose Women star only has sight in one eye

Loose Women presenter Katie Piper revealed the realities of only being able to see with one eye, sharing a shocking bruised photo on Instagram.

Alongside a snap of her face looking painfully bruised, Katie tagged her Loose Women makeup artist, writing: "Good luck to Toby Salvietto. Smashed my head on kitchen cupboard – bruised skin graft nice yellow and green shades."

WATCH: Loose Women star Katie Piper shares painful bruises on Instagram

Katie can only see from one eye following an acid attack which left her with life-changing injuries, and she shared the impact her impaired eyesight has on her life, writing: "Only having sight in one eye makes it impossible to judge depth and distance.

"People think you're clumsy but you're really just relying on guesswork constantly!"

Katie has spoken openly about how her attack has impacted her life. In 2020 she wrote: "I remember when I didn't want to look at anyone. I remember when I didn't want anyone to look at me. I remember when I was scared of people, scared of men. I remember when I was scared of the world."

Makeup artist Toby Salvietto does Katie Piper's makeup for all her Loose Women appearances

Katie continued: "I remember when opening up to people and talking about my trauma and psychological damage just wasn't possible."

Katie has undergone 250 operations since she was attacked with acid in 2008, which left her partially blind in one eye and with severe burns for which she still receives treatment.

Katie Piper is a regular on Loose Women

In 2018 she took to Instagram to reflect on the ten year anniversary of the attack: "10 years ago to the day today, I found it hard to dig deep, believe and trust in when people would say ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

"Now I look in the mirror and see the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through, it is now my strength. Scars maybe be permanent but I am who I am today, take back the power and live your best life... Never allow anyone to control or attempt to silence you."

