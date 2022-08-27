Maria Shriver’s social media silence explained as star’s fans send support

Maria Shriver is an active social media user but fans have been surprised to see that her Instagram account has been quiet for the month of August.

MORE: Maria Shriver praises Chris Pratt's parenting skills after controversial comments

However, that's because the mom-of-four has taken a month away from work and social media in order to give herself the chance to "reboot".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katherine Schwarzenegger in 60 Seconds

"One practice I instituted a few years ago is taking the month of August away from work—away from writing my weekly column in @thesundaypaper, and away from my work at @nbcnews and @womensalzmovement. And now I’ve added @moshlife to my plate. I’ve been known to put too many things on my plate, so stepping back allows me to reflect on what I’m doing and why I’m doing it," she revealed on 1 August.

"It allows me to look at everything on my plate and look for breathing space. It’s given me the chance to reboot."

MORE: Katherine Schwarzenegger shares adorable insight into daughter Lyla

Maria continued: "I hope you too can find some time to reboot. Your light, your presence, your joy, and your fire are all desperately needed in our world. Our world needs people like you to help others unlike yourself.

"So take the time you need to reconnect with all that is yours. Your world will thank you. Our world will thank you. See you in September!"

Maria shared her absense with fans

She also included the phrase "closed for spiritual maintenance," in a hashtag.

Fans loved the message Maria was sending, and many praised her "for modeling such healthy self-care!"

"Taking time to reflect, get quiet and breathe is good for the soul," wrote one fan as others shared how proud they were and offered prayers for "peaceful days".

Maria is close to daughter Katherine

Maria's daughter Katherine recently welcomed her second child so Maria is sure to be spending her days off enjoying her newborn granddaughter.

Katherine is the daughter of Maria and action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who have three other children together; they filed for divorce in 2011.

Katherine married Chris Pratt on 8 June 2019, after a whirlwind one-year relationship. Katherine spoke about how she knew "right away" that husband Chris was 'The One' after being introduced to the actor by her mother, Maria, at church back in 2018.