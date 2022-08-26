Celebrity MasterChef star Gregg Wallace's 4 stone weight loss: how he did it

Gregg Wallace has been lighting up our screens all week on Celebrity MasterChef, looking slimmer and healthier than ever, leaving fans questioning how the chef lost the weight.

The 57-year-old told HELLO! last year that he was the fittest he'd ever felt, following a stark warning from his doctor. "I was scared because my doctor told me that if I didn't change things I was going to die because my cholesterol was so high," Gregg explained.

The chef went on to share that his wife also served as motivation for his weight loss.

"It started [with my doctor], and then there were a couple of motivating factors along the way. Meeting my beautiful, lovely wife [Anne] who's a lot younger than me. I thought, well she's obviously alright having an old boyfriend, or now an old husband - but there's no reason why she should have to have an old fat husband is there! Honestly, I wanted to be fit and well, I'm 22 years older than her.

"The other one was meeting my PT Danny Rai. He really got my mind into a good place. I said to him, 'Listen I'm in my 50s now' and he said, 'You can have the body you want at any age'.

Gregg Wallace has lost three stone

"I can have a laugh with him, and he never ever gave me any of that scientific stuff - he just made me feel more responsible for myself," Gregg continued.

Cutting out unhealthy habits also helped Gregg in his quest to slim down. Back in September 2018, he told GMB's Ben Shephard the secret to his transformation. "I reduced the booze, I've had to give up fry ups and I exercise more," he said at the time.

Gregg Wallace exercises five times per week

Gregg is dedicated to exercise now, telling HELLO!: "In the last three years, I've been exercising five days a week. Monday to Friday is serious and Saturday and Sunday are just fun – I like to go for a swim but it's still exercising.

Gregg Wallace feels stronger now than ever before /strong>

"When I'm filming MasterChef, I go to my PT near the studio. Otherwise, he gives me a routine and changes it three or four times a year."

