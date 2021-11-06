Maria Shriver praises Chris Pratt's parenting skills after controversial comments Chris is father to son Jack and daughter Lyla

Maria Shriver has praised Chris Pratt for being a "good man," after he was criticized for his controversial comments over children.

The actor shared what he thought was a heartfelt post aimed at wife Katherine Schwarzenegger but led to intense backlash after he thanked her for giving him a "healthy daughter".

The two welcomed their daughter Lyla in August 2020.

Chris is also father to son Jack, from his first marriage to Anna Faris, and the nine-year-old has suffered from a number of health issues because he was born nine weeks early.

Three days after the initial post, his mother-in-law Maria left a second comment, writing to "remind you today what a good man you are, what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have".

She added: "I love you Chris, keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise, your kids love [you], your family loves you, your wife loves you, what a beautiful life."

Chris' post was a tribute to his wife

Chris' initial post was meant to be a tribute to wife Katherine, as he shared a picture of the mom-of-one gazing up at him and jokingly shared: "My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot."

However the post also read: "She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my earbuds to drown it out, but that’s love!

"She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me."

Maria left a second comment defending the actor

Fans were not impressed with his choice of words, however, with one writing: "Imagine having a disabled child and bragging about the 'healthy' child."

Another shared: "'Healthy child just seems like throwing shade at the other child that isn’t mentioned."

Chris with his son in 2017

Anna wrote in her memoir about the experience of Jack's early birthday, sharing: "The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled."

As a baby he underwent surgery for his eyes, and to this day has limited vision, and he also battled several heart issues but is now thriving.

