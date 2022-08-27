American Idol winner asks for help after being rushed to hospital Just Sam won the show in 2020

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, has reached out for help after being rushed to the hospital twice this week.

The singer – who won the 2020 series during the pandemic – shared several Instagram Stories in which she documented her hospital visits, and left fans worried for her health after she admitted she had to seek help two days in a row.

While she didn't explain her medical emergency, Sam thanked her fans for reaching out and showing support when she first revealed her hospital stay on Wednesday.

"Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital," she said. However, by the next day, Sam was back in the hospital, telling her fans: "I need a better hospital bruh. I hate it here tbh."

Her visit appeared to have helped though as the singer updated her followers the next day, revealing she was feeling better. "I'm grateful for the prayers everyone," she wrote. "I'm doing much better now."

She also shared a photo of a weight scale, and cryptically added: "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."

Sam won American Idol in 2020

Sam appears to have battled with poor health in the past as back in 2018, she shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed and wrote: "This Sickness At some point Stopped Me from Singing When I Needed to Sing THE MOST!

"Nobody knows or even understands how much I been working these past few months! Barely sleeping, barely walking, not completely healed & I Still been FIGHTING FOR MY MUSIC AND A CHANCE TO BE HEARD by the world."

Sam made history when she won American Idol in 2020 as it was the first season that the show broadcast remotely amid the pandemic. She was crowned the winner while holed up in a hotel room instead of in front of a live studio audience.

