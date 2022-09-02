Adele opens up about debilitating pain she's struggled with for half her life The Hello singer is heading to Las Vegas in November

Adele has been battling chronic pain ever since she was a teenager and last year, she suffered more agony when she slipped a disc in her back.

The Hello singer previously revealed that she has struggled with back pain for most of her life which can flare up if she is stressed, which might leave her fans feeling nervous as her Las Vegas residency is fast approaching and has been pretty stressful so far.

In January 2021, Adele slipped her L6 disc, located near the tailbone, after her son Angelo – who was eight at the time – pulled a prank on his mom that sadly went wrong.

The nine-year-old jumped out to scare her as she came out of the bathroom, according to Elle magazine, when the injury occurred.

However, despite her most recent back issues, Adele appears to now have her condition under control after she overhauled her lifestyle and lost 100lbs in two years by lifting weights and doing circuit training.

"I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture," she previously told The Face.

Adele lost 100lbs

"But where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back doesn't play up as much. It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more."

She added that her pain comes from slipped discs in her back, as well as having had a cesarean section. "I can now move more, because of my back. I got my core strong," she explained.

"I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless."

Adele will start her Las Vegas residency in November

Fans will be happy to hear of her recovery as she is gearing up to head to Sin City for her rescheduled residency dates.

Her first show will kick off at Caesars Palace on 18 November and run until March 2023, with eight new dates added to the previous line-up of 24 performances.

