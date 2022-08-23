Adele's £2.7m Las Vegas hotel is worlds away from her tiny London townhouse The jaw-dropping suite costs £30k per night

Adele will make a major return to the stage on 18 November with her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas, after previously cancelling her original dates at the start of the year with just a day's notice.

The multi-Grammy Award-winning singer will make the Nevada state her home from November to March as she dazzles audiences across 32 shows. The 34-year-old is set to stay at Nobu Hotel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace - in their £30,000 per night penthouse suite that has its own Zen garden and built-in Italian-made whirlpool.

The Japanese-inspired rooftop villa is described as a "celebrity and high-roller favourite," boasting a 10,300-square-feet, three-bedroom home with a huge patio overlooking the Las Vegas strip.

Adele's suite also features a sprawling formal dining room, luxurious bedrooms equipped with sleek Japanese-inspired décor and spa-like bathrooms - a property worlds away from her modest family flat in London's West Norwood where she grew up with her mother Penny.

Adele will reportedly stay at the £30k-per-night villa for free

Astonishingly, Adele's three-month residency in the exclusive penthouse would normally cost £2.7million, but the Easy On Me songstress will reportedly pay nothing for her stay.

According to The Sun: "Adele is being served up the most astonishing VIP package of any artist. "She will be able to order food from any Caesars restaurant, as well as have a booze cabinet filled with all her desired tipples."

The star will also reportedly be regularly travelling via private jet and private chauffeurs between Vegas and Beverly Hills, where her $58million property with boyfriend Rich Paul is.

Weekends with Adele will run from 18 November 2022 to 25 March 2023

The Easy on Me singer was reported to have snapped up Sylvester Stallone’s former Beverly Hills mansion for £42million ($58million) in January after the Rocky star almost halved his original asking price from £81million ($110million).

The sprawling estate sits on 3.5 acres of land and has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a master suite with a sauna, steam room, office and terrace. It also has a cinema, infinity pool, spa and putting green, an art studio and an eight-car garage.

