Adele reveals truth about weight loss in tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey

Adele has opened up about her weight loss journey in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey. The star recently revealed she had lost almost 45kg in an intense exercise regime that involved working out up to three times a day, and speaking to Oprah she said this was mainly driven by her attempts to manage her anxiety.

"I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage," she explained. "They paralysed me completely, and made me so confused because I wouldn't be able to have any control over my body."

She soon realised that exercise eased these feelings and so began to go every day. "It really contributed towards me getting my mind right," she said.

In response, Oprah chimed in with her own experiences of weight loss, detailing how some people felt "upset" and "abandoned" when she first revealed her plans to diet, and Adele agreed that she experienced similar with her own fans.

Adele joined Oprah for Adele One Night Only

"I'm not shocked or even fazed by it," she replied. "Because my body has been objectified my entire career. I'm either too big or too small; I'm either hot or I'm not. But it's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it's made anyone feel horrible about themselves – but that's not my job. I'm trying to sort my own life out. I can't add another worry."

It was in her cover interview with British Vogue that Adele revealed she works out "two or three times a day".

She explained that "it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone" but admitted that she had become "addicted". She added: "I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night. I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers."

Adele One Night Only is currently available to watch on CBS in the US.

