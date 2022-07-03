Adele opens up about 7 stone weight loss and how exercise has transformed her life The award-winning singer opened up about her lifestyle change

Adele has opened up about her weight loss in a rare interview over the weekend, detailing the real reason she decided to start changing her lifestyle habits.

Appearing on Desert Island Discs, the award-winning singer explained that she decided to start exercising for herself, which is why she didn't share much of her weight loss journey "the way that everyone else does".

She said: "I understand why the Press were fascinated by it.. I didn’t share my journey in the way that everyone else does.

VIDEO: Adele's weight loss journey explained

"Most other people would have a DVD out by now. I did it on the quiet for myself."

She added: "But I felt terrible for some people that felt other people's comments meant they weren't looking good or that they weren't beautiful.

"Some of the ones I saw were young, they were like 15. There were some other people that felt very betrayed by me, like, 'Oh, she is giving into the pressure of it', which didn't really bother me. Because, like, you aren't holding my hand at night at 4am when I'm crying my heart out with anxiety and needing a distraction and stuff like that."

Adele has opened up about her weight loss

She also discussed the positive impact exercising had on her, revealing: "100 per cent [exercise] gave me focus, it gave me somewhere to get rid of my energy — good or bad — and it made me feel like I was getting stronger mentally by getting stronger physically."

On how she's changed her outlook on life in general, the star added: "I don't put myself in situations any more that drain me. I'm going to walk away from it. I choose people very, very carefully now who are in my life."

The singer is currently in London and performed at the BST Hyde Park on Friday night. The mother-of-one did not disappoint either, putting on a show-stopping performance to the adoring crowd.

The award-winning singer has lost 7 stone over the past few years

She looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging custom black gown by Schiaparelli, which featured a velvet top with cold-shoulder design, low neckline, and a nipped-in waist which flowed into a sparkling, floor-length fitted skirt with subtle train.

During the show, Adele shared an exciting update about her postponed Las Vegas residency too, which she cancelled at the eleventh hour back in January.

"I had my shows that I was supposed to be doing but they didn't happen," she told the crowd. "But we're announcing them very, very soon. I'm just waiting on one piece of equipment".

