Adele shares first details about battle with chronic pain The singer says her weight loss journey has been hugely beneficial

Adele has opened up about her chronic back pain, as she explained how her weight loss journey has helped. The star recently revealed that she has lost almost 45kg, and while her main goal was to manage her anxiety, she is now more mobile and pain-free, too.

SEE: I tried Adele's extreme three-workouts-a-day regime – and the results might surprise you

In an interview with The Face, she said: "I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture. But where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back doesn't play up as much. It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adele jokes about weight loss on Saturday Night Live

She added that her pain comes from slipped discs in her back, as well as having had a caesarean section. "I can now move more, because of my back. I got my core strong," she explained. "I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless."

She credits much of these results to weight training, her preferred type of workout.

MORE: Adele reveals truth about weight loss in tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey

SEE: Adele reveals she works out 'two or three times a day' as she opens up on 100lb weight loss

"I was lifting weights this morning, and I’ve gone up from what I was doing a couple of weeks ago," she said in the same interview. "When I feel that I have the weight of the world – of my world at least – on my shoulders, I can handle it a bit more because I’ve gone up 10 pounds with my weights. It really was just a metaphor for surviving."

Adele has lost seven stone over the past few years

Previously, in her cover interview with British Vogue, Adele also revealed that she works out "two or three times a day".

She explained that "it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone" but admitted that she had become "addicted". She added: "I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night. I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.