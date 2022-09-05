GBBO judge Prue Leith reveals her secret to staying sprightly at 82 The Great British Bake Off returns this month

There are many reasons to be excited about the return of The Great British Bake Off this month – one being the treat of having eternally sunny Prue Leith back on our screens.

Prue, 82, can be relied upon to bring a smile to our faces and recently gave an insight into how she stays so sprightly in her eighties. Talking to The Telegraph Magazine, Prue revealed: "I exercise in fits and starts."

She went on to share that walking is her exercise of choice, explaining: "My two Cavalier Spaniels force me out for walks and I love gardening."

Despite being surrounded by sweet treats in the famous tent, Prue prefers a healthy breakfast, sharing that she and her husband John, a retired fashion designer enjoy yoghurt that he's made with honey harvested from their own bees.

As well as light exercise and a fairly healthy diet, Prue also relies on an early bedtime to keep her feeling well – very needed, when she has to be up at 5:30 AM for filming the GBBO.

Prue Leith has an early alarm set when she's filming GBBO

Prue shared she hits the hay at 10 PM, explaining: "I can't sleep without reading for at least 20 minutes. Then I sleep like a log."

Despite having a clean bill of health, Prue has spoken in the past about her fear of having a fall, after tripping and hurting herself in 2017.

Prue Leith had a fall a few years back that left her shaken

In an interview with the Mirror in 2019, she said that she exercises because her main worry is falling over.

She went on to detail her past accident: "A couple of years ago I fell at our train station and it's taken me two years to recover. You don't want to break a leg or hip at my age. I think if I can keep everything working, I will be OK."

