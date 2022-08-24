How Meghan Markle's Californian high school shaped her life: all the details The Duchess' school has a strong focus on wellbeing

Meghan Markle has spoken openly about how her mother Doria Ragland's work as a yoga teacher shaped her love of the practice, but the Duchess hasn't discussed how her school shaped her passion for wellness.

MORE: Meghan Markle's '£42k wellness spends' revealed – the full breakdown

In her new podcast, Archetypes, Meghan namechecks her school, Immaculate Heart in LA, where she went from sixth grade, explaining how the school instilled a sense of ambition in her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be 'unfiltered' in Spotify podcast

Chances are, Immaculate Heart might also have ignited Meghan's passion for wellbeing and nutrition.

MORE: Meghan Markle dismisses nanny leaving rumours in candid podcast

READ: Meghan Markle reappears with her natural curly hair – and Doria and Archie are all smiles

Prince Harry's wife follows a committed supplement routine, and the school's website states: "Students learn about proper nutrition, physical fitness and hygiene as essentials to health and well-being."

The Duchess is also a keen exercise fan, dabbling in everything from hiking to Pilates to boxing – and her high school likely shaped this love of fitness.

Meghan Markle enjoys a variety of sports

Immaculate Heart offers a huge variety of athletic options, including cross country, equestrian, swimming, volleyball, basketball, soccer, tennis, golf and swimming.

LOOK: Serena Williams shares surprising family photo featuring Meghan Markle – fans react

So strong is Meghan's passion for wellbeing, she invested in plant-powered latte brand Clevr Blends in 2020.

Meghan and Harry lead an active lifestyle in California

Clevr Blends calls itself a 'self-care company' and sells mushroom-based powders that you make coffee and smoothies from for a daily health hit.

The supplements Meghan invested in are powdered coffees that combine medicinal mushrooms, adaptogens and probiotics, including Lion's Mane and reishi, both of which make some pretty serious health claims, including soothing stress and anxiety and aiding mental clarity.

Meghan even turned Oprah onto mushroom supplements, sending the presenter a bundle at Christmas, prompting Oprah to call the powders her "new drink of choice for the morning and night."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.