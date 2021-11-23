GBBO's Prue Leith, 81, reveals biggest health concerns following serious accident The Great British Bake Off judge has one particular fear

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith previously revealed she had suffered a serious fall when she was at 79, and now, aged 81, Prue's biggest health concern is going through the same thing.

In an interview with the Mirror in 2019, she said that she exercises "because I am 79 and my main worry is falling over". She went on to detail her past accident: "A couple of years ago I fell at our train station and it's taken me two years to recover. You don't want to break a leg or hip at my age. I think if I can keep everything working, I will be OK."

Two years on and Prue is as healthy as ever, and it's likely that her interest in cooking plays a part. She appreciates food, and while there is undoubtedly temptation while filming Great British Bake Off, Prue uses exercise to stay fit.

"I love cooking," she told the Mirror. "My husband and I grow a lot of our own vegetables at home and I enjoy it. Food is so interesting now, so easy and I enjoy teaching my grandchildren to cook too. I am very interested in the science of cooking and how and why things happen the way they do.

"I have porridge for breakfast or a yoghurt, salad for lunch and then whatever for supper with a couple of glasses of wine. And all my life I have wanted to lose a stone but I could never lose it!

"But I do exercise. I have a personal trainer who comes once or twice a week. If I have an excuse to cancel then I do, because I don't enjoy it."

We're big proponents of balance here at HELLO!, and Prue hits the nail on the head.

