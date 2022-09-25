Strictly host Claudia Winkleman shares the only exercise she'll ever do

Melanie Macleod
Strictly host Claudia Winkleman has a refreshing attitude to exercise, eschewing running and HIIT for just one type of workout
Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screens this weekend, and with it comes Claudia Winkleman and her forever refreshing attitude to life.
READ: Strictly's Claudia Winkleman's apology to Kristina Rihanoff revealed after affair claims
Being surrounded by professional dancers on set who are all understandably committed to fitness, you might think that Claudia feels pressure to up her own fitness game – but this couldn't be further from the truth.
WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons
When ask if she felt pressure to exercise, Claudia, 50, told Marie Claire: "Any pressure to do anything, whether it's pressure to lie down, or pressure to read more, or pressure to exercise more, I'm not interested in. I'm totally disinterested, in complete honesty."
READ: 'Heartbroken' Claudia Winkleman struggling to come to terms with separation from eldest son
MORE: Claudia Winkleman urged to go to the doctor amid this worrying symptom
Quizzed on how much exercise she does to stay in shape, Claudia revealed: "Oh, absolutely zero. I'm sedentary.
"I went to yoga once and I lasted four minutes," she admitted. "I'm just not that person."
Claudia Winkleman prefers resting to working out
Claudia did share that she got into walking during lockdown, and it's the one form of movement she stuck with.
SEE: Meet the four new Strictly Come Dancing professionals
"It's always a slow meander. I don't actually own trainers," she said. "We did lots of urban walking. We were literally just pounding the streets of London. When I say pounding – we wandered around."
Claudia became fond of walking in lockdown
Claudia's laidback approach to working out is in stark contrast to her Strictly co-presenter, Tess Daly, 53.
The TV presenter revealed that she often starts her day with five minutes of skipping, while she's also a fan of yoga, swimming and trampolining. "I don't like sweating much, so [I do] yoga because that's gentle. I do really enjoy swimming, and I like skipping and trampolining," Tess told Health & Wellbeing.
Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.