Strictly host Claudia Winkleman shares the only exercise she'll ever do

Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screens this weekend, and with it comes Claudia Winkleman and her forever refreshing attitude to life.

Being surrounded by professional dancers on set who are all understandably committed to fitness, you might think that Claudia feels pressure to up her own fitness game – but this couldn't be further from the truth.

When ask if she felt pressure to exercise, Claudia, 50, told Marie Claire: "Any pressure to do anything, whether it's pressure to lie down, or pressure to read more, or pressure to exercise more, I'm not interested in. I'm totally disinterested, in complete honesty."

Quizzed on how much exercise she does to stay in shape, Claudia revealed: "Oh, absolutely zero. I'm sedentary.

"I went to yoga once and I lasted four minutes," she admitted. "I'm just not that person."

Claudia Winkleman prefers resting to working out

Claudia did share that she got into walking during lockdown, and it's the one form of movement she stuck with.

"It's always a slow meander. I don't actually own trainers," she said. "We did lots of urban walking. We were literally just pounding the streets of London. When I say pounding – we wandered around."

Claudia became fond of walking in lockdown

Claudia's laidback approach to working out is in stark contrast to her Strictly co-presenter, Tess Daly, 53.

The TV presenter revealed that she often starts her day with five minutes of skipping, while she's also a fan of yoga, swimming and trampolining. "I don't like sweating much, so [I do] yoga because that's gentle. I do really enjoy swimming, and I like skipping and trampolining," Tess told Health & Wellbeing.

