Kym Marsh's Strictly fear: 'This is the worst shape I've been in' The former Coronation Street star shared her concerns

Ahead of the launch of Strictly, Morning Live presenter Kym Marsh spoke candidly about her concerns around taking to the dancefloor.

"I was plagued with quite a lot of injuries last year, I'm someone who generally likes to go to the gym and this is probably the worst shape I've been in, in the last five years," the grandmother-of-two admitted.

WATCH: The Strictly pros are back on the show's dancefloor

Kym, who found fame in the band Hear'Say, went on to say: "My exercise regime has not been as good as it would normally be," but explained that she ran the Manchester 10k in May, calling the run the beginning of her journey back to fitness.

On whether she has any dance experience, Kym, 46, said she did ballet and tap as a kid, but struggled with the dance element of being in a pop band when she was in Hear'Say.

"I found the dance element really hard, we did a tour, and doing all the dance routines for that was tricky!" Kym shared. "The choreographer used to laugh at me because I would always say 'I can't do it'."

Kym Marsh has been asked to do Strictly several times

On her decision to do Strictly this year, Kym explained that her father's ill health was a motivator.

"My dad is not very well with cancer and he’s not going to get better. I want to grab life and just do things while I can.

2022 felt like the right year for Kym Marsh to do Strictly

"I've been asked over the years as well and it never felt like the time was right for me to do. Then this year it came up and I'm married to a military man as you know, and at the minute, he's based in the country, but next year, he might be deployed again. "

