Kaye Adams shares reality of Strictly training with painful photo Kaye's famous friends sent their support

It's well-known that Strictly is no walk in the park, and Loose Women star Kaye Adams, 59, gave a behind-the-scenes look at what really goes on.

READ: Strictly's Kaye Adams suffers injury on first day of rehearsals

The presenter posted a photo of herself lying on the floor in a dance studio, with her head in her hands. She captioned the photo: "Let's just say it was a hard day at training yesterday... Slow and (un)steady wins the race, right!?!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women's Kaye Adams twirls in a mini dress ahead of her Strictly debut

Kaye's friends were quick to inundate her with support, with Strictly co-star Fleur East writing: "I know the feeling!! Smashing it Kaye," while Dame Kelly Holmes wrote: "Go Kaye you got this."

READ: Loose Women's Kaye Adams shares 'shock' over unexpected health diagnosis

SEE: Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, more

Her followers were equally positive. One commented: "No pain, no gain! Cannot wait to see you all dolled up on the dance floor," while another said: "Go girl. You've got it!"

Ahead of rehearsals, Kaye was training hard for her turn on the dancefloor, posting videos on Instagram and impressing the Strictly pros with her pre-show dedication.

Kaye Adams shared an insight into training

Karen Hauer commented: "Yes!!! Fantastic student already," to which Kaye replied: "Wow! I am blushing!"

READ: Loose Women's Kaye Adams makes candid confession about home life with partner

Kaye's Loose Women costars were impressed too. Ruth Langsford wrote: "That's not half bad! Don't forget the jazz hands," while Katie Piper commented: "Looking good."

Kaye Adams said she isn't a great dancer

Kaye, who turns 60 in December, said of joining the show: "I can't dance at all, I've got two left feet!"

Of her decision to take part, she explained: "I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!”

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.