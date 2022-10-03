Selma Blair details health scare ahead of DWTS rehearsals

Selma Blair has become an inspiration to many since joining Dancing with the Stars, pushing through her health problems to deliver winning routines.

The actress and her professional partner, Sasha Farber, confessed in an interview with ET that the journey could prove challenging on her health along with being beneficial.

VIDEO: Selma Blair shares incredible horseback riding achievement

They told the publication that while on her way to rehearsal, Selma texted her partner that she suffered a fainting spell at the airport.

"I'm like, 'Take the day off, just chill,'" he said. "She's like, 'Nope!'" after which she insisted on pushing through, pulling off a five hour rehearsal.

She also talked about her support dog, Scout, who is frequently seen on her social media and during rehearsal packages on the show.

"The thing is, I pass out a lot," Selma added. "It's part of the reason I have Scout and it doesn't mean I lose consciousness [or] it's a whole ambulance experience, it's something that I lose my vision, gravity pulls me down and I'm very disoriented and gone for a spell.

Selma spoke of a fainting spell just before DWTS rehearsals

"He's kind of there to also catch me, you know, make the ground a little closer with his back."

The two will next be seen on the upcoming episode dancing the Rumba to Sheena Easton's For Your Eyes Only in honor of Bond Week.

Selma's Hollywood friends have come out in support for the star since her announcement for the show in droves.

And while her son Arthur is always in the audience to cheer his mom on, the previous week, she was greeted by a few other special fans as well.

The actress was cheered on by friends Sarah and Amanda on the show

Her Cruel Intentions co-star and close friend Sarah Michelle Gellar made an appearance in the ballroom, seen getting emotional after Selma's performance.

Later on, through photos shared on social media, it was revealed that another close friend and former DWTS contestant, Amanda Kloots, had also paid Selma a visit to support her.

