DWTS' Jessie James Decker reveals heartbreaking depression and anxiety battle

Dancing with the Stars contestant Jessie James Decker no doubt thought long and hard about signing up for the show after revealing her mental health struggles in June.

RELATED: Meet DWTS' Joseph Baena's very famous family who you're bound to recognize

The country music singer shared a lengthy and very candid statement on Instagram in which she admitted that her "anxiety has gotten worse. My self-esteem, my confidence" in a heartbreaking post shared with her followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the celebrities of Dancing with the Stars season 31

The 34-year-old revealed she's "struggled these past couple years" with anxiety and depression but she "wanted to be open and honest" about her battles.

"It's up-and-down. There have been really beautiful, amazing moments but also some pretty low lows," she began. "The reason why I want to share this is because I think I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time it would hide my internal struggles."

SEE: DWTS' Selma Blair's sprawling $8m LA home needs to be seen - photos

READ: All there is to know about Dancing With the Stars season 31

The former reality TV star added: "I have also always felt a duty to make people smile and happy or laugh and always be that bubbly girl."

Jessie – who wed former NFL player Eric Decker in 2013 and has built a clothing and cosmetics empire company called Kittenish – admitted her good fortune isn't lost on her.

Jessie is married to former NFL star Eric Decker

"I have a very blessed life with healthy children and an incredible loving rock of a husband. But I have definitely struggled these past couple years," she went on.

"My anxiety has gotten worse, my self-esteem, my confidence. It's been a little worse lately where I just break down and cry."

Jessie also noted that she's been "battling some body image issues" and "probably always have". "I go from one extreme to being obsessed with working out and being muscular and thin to just giving up and gaining because the food makes me feel better and then ultimately, it's a cycle that just gets worse again."

Jessie has been battling anxiety and depression

Jessie also wrote that she's been struggling with challenges she faced over the years in her career, as well as hinting at her public rift with her brother John James, although she did not name him directly.

"I'm ripped apart constantly on a daily basis which kills me a little every day and makes me wonder what my purpose in this business is and truthfully makes me consider quitting everything sometimes and disappear," she wrote, adding that canceling her tour after getting COVID-19 made her feel as though she "let so many people down," which sent her "down a spiral again of depression".

Jessie has been struggling with body insecurities

Jessie emotionally concluded: "I have such a beautiful life and so many blessings, but I still have struggles and need to sit back and work on my mental health. I feel like I try to only post the good sometimes, but I think being open and honest will also help me heal through this.

"I know I'm not alone. And I wanted you to know you’re not alone too. I'm working through it and navigating daily on how to heal."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.