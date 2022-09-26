DWTS pro Daniella Karagach tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of upcoming show We hope she feels better soon!

Tragedy struck the latest season of Dancing with the Stars mere hours before the show's second episode was set to debut on Disney Plus.

The show revealed in a statement on social media that professional dancer and reigning champion Daniella Karagach had tested positive for COVID-19.

This would mean that she would be stepping away ahead of the show's upcoming installment, and also her partner, Joseph Baena.

However, all hope is not lost, as unlike the previous season, one of the dancers from the troupe would step in as Joseph's partner and allow him to hit the ballroom as planned.

"Unfortunately, Daniella Karagach tested positive overnight for Covid. She is completely asymptomatic and is self-quarantining. Everyone who has been in close contact with her has tested negative," the statement read.

"Dance troupe member Alexis Warr will step in and dance with Joseph in Daniella's place tonight. Following our strict protocols, those considered close contacts to Daniella will be masked on tonight's show."

Daniella tested positive for COVID-19

Daniella also posted on her social media in support of Joseph and Alexis, writing: "Hey guys, Unfortunately I have tested positive for Covid and won't be performing tonight.

"I'm absolutely gutted and heartbroken I can't be there but, I know @joebaena is in great hands with @alexis_warr. Alexis, once again thank you for being amazing and stepping in for me.

"You're incredible and I can't wait to watch you two shine. We worked so freaking hard this week and I know you guys got this. Go show em how it's done Joe. I'm so proud of you."

While it was revealed last week that several crew members had tested positive for COVID-19 as well, it follows up on a similar trajectory for season 30's Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, who were affected by early positive diagnoses.

One of the dancers from the troupe will perform alongside her partner, Joseph Baena

However, they were able to recover and shake off their rocky starts to ultimately end the season in third place.

