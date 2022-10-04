James Jordan reveals secret health battle – details

Strictly's James Jordan has revealed his secret health battle with shingles. The star posted about the news via social media, leaving fans concerned about his illness and health progress.

James, 44, said he contracted the illness while on holiday with his family and initially did not know what was wrong. According to the NHS website: "Shingles is an infection that causes a painful rash." Symptoms of the infection include generally feeling under the weather in addition to an uncomfortable or painful rash.

Initially appearing as red blotches on the skin, shingles tends to appear on only one side of the body. The effects of the illness can take up to 4 weeks to heal, but it is not contagious.

James took to Instagram to update his fans on his diagnosis. He posted a wholesome image of his family including daughter Ella smiling by a swimming pool, captioning the photo: "I was on holiday when I developed shingles; I first thought it must be sunburn, but it was much more painful & didn’t go away. Although I am younger than the typical shingles patient, anyone who has had chickenpox can get shingles. It’s important to know what to look out for which is why I’ve been involved in @gsk’s Understanding Shingles report. Visit understandingshingles.co.uk. Funded by GSK."

James shared his health update with fans online

Fans were quick to express their concern for the star and also wish him a speedy recovery. "Take care James," one said, while another added: "Well done for raising awareness," with a thumbs-up emoji. A third wrote: "Oh James, I hope you're feeling better soon," and a fourth commented: "Thank you for sharing your experience and bringing it to people's attention."

The star revealed he contracted the infection while on holiday with his family

Professional dancers James and Ola recently offered up some more health advice to fans. Ola shared an impassioned message for fellow women who want a family in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

The 39-year-old star welcomed her daughter Ella, two, with husband James Jordan, 44, in February 2020 after three years of trying to conceive, and one round of IVF. Now, as a new survey reveals almost half of women are delaying motherhood, Ola advises them, "Don't leave it too late."

